The couple formed between Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña has become one of the most famous in the national show business. And, after almost five years of relationship, both were going to take the next step in their lives on Saturday, December 17. However, their marriage had to be postponed due to the political and social context after the failed coup led by Pedro Castillo, who was also vacated.

This event seems to have been overcome, because, through their networks, they showed what was the famous secret friend game with the entire Acuña family.

Brunella Horna and her simple gift to César Acuña in the secret friend

As can be seen in the photos published in the stories of his Instagram account, César Acuña was the chosen friend of Brunella Horna, for which she had to give him a gift.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña were going to get married on December 17. Photo: Instagram Brunella Horna

For this reason, the presenter decided to put ostentation and luxury aside, and chose to give him a simple painting with a photo of the politician with his pet. After that, you can see that the Acuña family immortalizes the moment.

‘Samu’ reveals the possible new wedding date between Richard and Brunella

With the postponement of their marriage, the followers of Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña wondered about the new date of this expected event. The mystery seems to have been solved by Samuel Suárez, who claimed to have seen an invitation card.

The content creator pointed out that the marriage would have been rescheduled for Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Brunella Horna and Richard Acuña surprisingly canceled their marriage, which is scheduled for this Saturday, December 17. Photo: Composition La República/Brunella Horna/Instagram

Brunella Horna rules out having children in the short term with Richard Acuña

Despite the strength of their relationship, Brunella Horna has made it clear that she does not think of having children with Richard Acuña in the coming years. The model assured her that she wants to enjoy life as a couple and that they will later consider the chance.

“No, you have to enjoy as a couple for a while, we have not planned to be parents very soon. Each one has many work projects, he in the provinces, I here in Lima. Each one will continue in their own, working and later who knows, ”he said for América TV.