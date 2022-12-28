The North Atlantic Alliance is uncontrollably distributing digital weapons through Ukraine, this situation threatens with unpredictable consequences for the whole world. This was announced on Wednesday, December 28, by Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov.

The diplomat noted that the threats posed by Ukraine in the information space are universal.

“This is fraught with unpredictable consequences for all members of the international community: today Russia is in sight, and tomorrow any other state objectionable to Washington could be in our place,” Syromolotov said in an interview with “RIA News“.

The day before, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Kyiv regime is trying to achieve a head-on collision between Russia and the North Atlantic Alliance by drawing the bloc’s member countries into the conflict in Ukraine. The minister added that the Russian side would not cease to warn the West about the danger of a course towards an escalation of the Ukrainian crisis.

Russia’s special operation to protect the population of Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The situation in the region escalated significantly in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.