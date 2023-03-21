Removed from the cinema due to a degenerative disease and days after the release of the last film he filmed, Bruce Willis He received his 68th birthday accompanied by his family and reappeared singing in an emotional video for ‘Happy Birthday’. The images also show the state of health of the action movie hero, who is caring for his daughters, his wife, Emma Heming, and Demi Moore, who have reported his situation since he suffered from the neurological disorder that forced him to retire from acting.

His daughter Scout LaRue, 31, dedicated a post to him on Instagram along with a photograph of the actor and her in the 90s. “It’s her birthday so please send her all your love, tenderness, care and prayer for a moment! Happy birthday to one of my best friends, King Pisces, the master of duality, both the action hero icon and the father of a kind little girl.

What a privilege to have this man as my father and learn so much about life, joy, mischief and art through him. Today is not necessarily an easy day, because it is a day filled with very deep love, and our pain really shows us the depth of our love for someone.

So I’m trying to be with both today. Pain is a price that I will always pay to know what it is to feel so much love. I send my love to anyone who has ever felt his capacity overwhelmed by the vastness of love and the humanity of pain. I love you”.

His wife, Emma, mother of her two youngest daughters, shared a video. “I always get this message or people always tell me something like ‘you are so strong. I do not know how you do it’. They don’t give me a choice. I wish it were,” she says of the aphasia diagnosis that progressed into a form of frontotemporal dementia. “It’s what I’m doing. But I have moments of sadness every day, pain, and I’m really feeling it today.”

Through tears, he added that he was editing another video for the actor’s followers. Bruce Willis has millions of fans around the world, to the point that some commented that they grew up watching his movies and saw him as a father image. “He is pure love. He is so loved. And I will always love him. My birthday wish to Bruce is that you continue to keep him in your prayers and in the highest vibrations because his sensitive Pisces soul will feel it. Thank you very much for loving him and taking care of him too, ”he told his followers.

Demi Moore was also at the celebration. The actress is one of the unconditional people for the actor, they were married for 11 years and shared the upbringing of their three eldest daughters. “Happy birthday, BW! I am so glad to be able to celebrate you today. I love you and I love our family. Thank you all for the love and warm wishes, we all feel it.”

The work of the star of cinema for films like the Sixth Sense, Pulp Fiction and Die Hard will once again be seen on the big screen. Assassin became the last movie he would shoot and opens this weekend in the United States.