Bruce Willis, one of the tough guys of the cinema, protagonist of the saga of The jungle of glass, Pulp Fiction or Sixth sense, among other films, he withdraws from the cinema because he has been diagnosed with aphasia, a brain disease that affects speech, as well as the ability to write or understand both oral and written language. Several members of the actor’s family have released at the same time through their social media accounts the statement announcing the end of the actor’s career, 67, born in Idar-Oberstein (Germany). “To Bruce’s amazing fans, as a family, we want to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and was recently diagnosed with aphasia, which is affecting his cognitive abilities,” the statement said. “As a result of this and with much consideration, Bruce is saying goodbye to the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so grateful for the continued love, compassion and support. As Bruce always says, ‘Live it’ and together we plan to do just that, “adds the note, published by his daughter Rumer but also signed by his ex-wife Demi Moore, the current one, Emma, ​​and the rest of their daughters, fruit of the two relations. On March 19, the also actress Moore published a funny image of the two of them together on the photographic social network, to congratulate her ex-husband on her birthday, with whom she was married for 13 years.

In addition to starring in Hollywood blockbusters, Willis became popular in Spain in the early eighties thanks to the television series Moonlight, alongside actress Cybill Sheperd. In 2015, she made the leap to the Broadway stage, starring in the adaptation of Stephen King’s novel Misery. New York theater critics trashed her performance with labels such as “inert or empty.” Since then, he has only made low-budget films released directly into the home format. Her film career became a succession of titles – in the last eight years she recorded 29 shoots – crucified by critics. On the contrary, in the last call for the anti-Oscar, the Razzies awards, he was nominated for eight awards for the worst performance for two starring roles in 2021. Without going to the extreme of once-famous actors now in disgrace, such as Mickey Rourke Willis kept his balance thanks to blockbusters and bulk production.