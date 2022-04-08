With information from the Los Angeles Times

After revealing that he suffered from aphasia (language disorder characterized by the inability or difficulty of communicating through speech, writing or mimicry), yesterday the first images of the famous actor Bruce Willis were revealed, where he is seen, at next to his wife Emma Heming, with a good countenance.

As you remember, Hollywood and its millions of fans around the world were amazed when Rumer Willis announced on March 30 that the actor was officially retiring from the cinema at the age of 67.

Following the shocking news, the Los Angeles Times has published an extensive investigation into the mental health of the great star and of which few details were available.

In the article, signed by Meg James and Amy Kaufman, numerous experiences of those who shared filming with Bruce in the last two years are recounted, reflecting a curious situation, in which, despite his serious cognitive problems, he continued to film, without a break in continuity. , for a fee that averaged 1.8 million euros and where apparently there was no very rigorous selection criteria. In total, the winner of the Golden Globe for the series “Moonlight” participated in 22 films in the last four years.

Reporters claim to have done some 24 interviews during March in which many technicians pointed out that Willis sometimes felt lost on the set and that he could not memorize his texts, so a device hidden in his ear was used. .

reappeared. With his wife Emma Heming. Photo: diffusion

However, in the last shoot, No Escape, his condition had worsened to such an extent that the director was forced to cut out five pages of dialogue from the character he played. The article also notes that when Willis was required to use a firearm he was usually replaced by a body double, as incidents such as the one that took place during the filming of Expendables in Cincinnati two years earlier had occurred. “We always made sure no one was in the line of fire when he was holding a gun,” a source said.

Certainly the quality of the movies he had been shooting lately had alarmed his fans, and even led the organizers of the Razzie Awards to create an exclusive category for the worst Bruce Willis film of the year, something they finally canceled when the disease came to light.

In addition, they reveal that their contracts specified that they could not work more than eight hours a day, which in reality was shortened to four, and that their participation in filming could not exceed two days.

The article highlights Willis’s goodwill whenever he made it to a set. Chuck Russell, the director of Paradise City, which filmed last year in Maui, Hawaii, with his old Pulp Fiction co-star John Travolta, told the newspaper that Bruce was excited and gave it his all during filming, despite its difficulties.