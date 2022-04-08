Russian President Vladimir Putin is going to concentrate his attacks on the separatist areas in Donbas, in the east of Ukraine, to try and get a win by May 9the anniversary of Germany’s capitulation in 1945, French President Emmanuel Macron warned.

“For Russia, May 9 is a national holiday, an important military appointment, and it is almost certain that for President Putin, May 9 must be a day of victory,” Macron told French radio RTL.

The French president pointed out that “they are going to concentrate their efforts on Donbas” and said that in the coming weeks this region is going to experience “very difficult” situations.

French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: EFE / EPA / Michel Euler / POOL MAXPPP OUT

The French president recalled that his country, together with Greece and Turkey, are trying to organize humanitarian operations in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol, which is under a tenacious siege, but that they are encountering “many difficulties” due to an “absolute refusal from the Russians”. .

Regarding the new battery of sanctions decided on Thursday by the European Union (EU), Macron took the opportunity to attack one of his rivals in the elections this weekend, the far-right leader Marine Le Pen, recalling that the policy maintains an “ambiguity” with respect to Russia, avoiding sanctions.

“I am struck by the guilty absence of all National Front parliamentarians in the European Parliament when it comes to sanctioning Russia, which shows the ambiguity of some people in this country, despite the warMacron criticized.

AFP

