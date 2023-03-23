Bruce Willis He is going through a delicate moment of health, after his diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD). His relatives have clearly dedicated themselves to the artist and, a few days ago, they all celebrated his 68th birthday together. Along the same lines, today, Willis celebrated with his wife Emma Hemming their tenth anniversary, and they took the opportunity to renew their marriage vows. Demi Moore, mother of the actor’s first three daughters, arrived at the meeting, and she supported them at all times.

From my She was in charge of capturing this beautiful moment as a memory for life, since the ex-wife of the protagonist of Armageddon did not let any detail of what happened escape, as Heming made it known. “Thank you very much to our cameraman Demi Moore (…), and to our sweet family and friends for always being there for us,” she said.