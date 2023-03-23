Chapter 182 of “At the bottom there is room” has been surprising more than one. After seeing in person how Eva mistreated her father, Don Gilberto, Teresa decided to take the engagement ring from Dalila’s mother, before she runs away from her. In the middle of the living room of the Gonzales house, ‘Tere’ pulled ‘Evita’ and, with all her strength, tried to take her ring from her.

After seeing that it was not possible with those movements, Richard Jr.’s mother bit the hand of Kimberly Torrejón’s grandmother and, finally, took the jewel from her. However, she suffered an unforeseen event: she almost drowned. Her face changed and she, with the help of July, tried to expel it through her mouth, but she couldn’t. In the end, she ended up sitting in a chair under the watchful eye of Tito, Pepe, Joel and Jimmy. VIDEO: America TV