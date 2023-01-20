Conquered the drivers’ world title with Lewis Hamilton in 2008, the McLaren was no longer able to compete seriously for the victory of another championship, with the constructors’ championship missing since 1998. Following the success of the British, obtained on the last lap of the Brazilian GP, ​​the Woking-based company entered a crisis of almost unprecedented results, such as to start a project of team retraining and of the structures. A programme, started in 2019 by Andreas Seidl, which includes updating the wind tunnel and simulator at the McLaren Technology Centre, and which could lead to a sharp increase in the competitiveness of the historic English team.

This is what is also expected by the CEO of the British company: Zak Brown. According to the latter, who has in the meantime recognized the team’s progress, there will however be a time line after which McLaren will no longer be able to accept chasing the top teams, returning seriously to the fight for victory: “We will still not be competitive in 2023 – explained the US manager a racingnews365.com – but starting from 2024 I want to knock on the door of podiums, victories and championships. Due to our technological infrastructure, we will not be able to fully enjoy the benefits in 2024, as the wind tunnel will go into operation in the middle of this year, which means that our car will start development with some of our old technologies and the transfer towards the new ones. So actually, the date we will be able to fight is the 2025when we have everything we need. We will have no more excuses“.

A goal also made possible by McLaren’s progress in recent years, from the profound crisis of the first parenthesis of the turbo-hybrid era to Daniel Ricciardo’s victory in the 2021 Italian GP, ​​as well as his debut in other categories: “If we look at where McLaren has come in the last five years Brown added. of course we would like to have linear progress. When we started this journey and I was named CEO, We were coming from our worst year ever: 2017. We had no sponsors, we had big financial and morale problems and we were just a Formula 1 team. If we move forward, we are now a competitive team that has risen to podium nine times since 2019, we have won a racedone a pole and almost won another GP, and the car has fantastic brands. We have acquired a good team IndyCar, small and winning every now and then, and now we have a three car team and are fighting for the championship, as well as having almost won the Indianapolis 500. We are in Formula E and we took a bold step as we entered Extreme ESo I think McLaren is very different to what it looked like five years ago, when it was a ninth-finish, unsponsored and financially troubled Formula 1 team. All the successes of the last five years have built a great foundation for the next five in all the series in which we are present, and we will be a contender for the title every year. In Formula 1 we still have a couple of years left, but I think we should do it. We are strong in IndyCar, Formula E and Extreme E, and Formula 1 shouldn’t be too far away.”