The bonds have a three-year term, with an interest rate of 4.5 percent, and will also be classified as “sustainable development” bonds, and their funds will be allocated in favor of food security, health care, infrastructure, education, employment and renewable energy projects.

This class of bonds is increasingly sought after by investors who are looking to invest in instruments with greater environmental and social benefits.

The OPEC fund said central banks and other “official” institutions accounted for 62 percent of bond buyers.

Banks accounted for 19 percent, while asset management companies and insurance and pension funds accounted for almost the remainder.

Geographically, the fund said just over half of buyers were from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, 27 percent from Asia Pacific and 21 percent from North America.

The OPEC Fund for Development was among the Arab Coordination Group, which pledged to provide co-financing with a cumulative amount of $24 billion by 2030 to address the global climate crisis, according to a statement announced by the group last November.