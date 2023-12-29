two concerts free will offer the grouping Yaipén Brothers and Azucena Calvay in Arequipa. Both events will be held on the occasion of the anniversary of the Uchumayo district, this Saturday, December 30 and next Tuesday, January 2, 2024. They are important gastronomic festivals in which these orchestras will participate along with other artists, such as Brunella Torpoco, Los Claves de la Cumbia, N'Samble Orchestra, Conquista Latina and more. HERE We tell you all the details.

When will the FREE Hermanos Yaipén concert be in Arequipa?

According to the municipality of Uchumayo, The presentation of the Yaipén Brothers will be part of the district serenade and It is scheduled for this Saturday, December 30. Brunella Torpoco, Los Claveles de la Cumbia, Orquesta Platinium Internacional, the Conquista Latina Internacional orchestra and Teo will also perform at this event.

It should be noted that admission will be free until 3:00 pm at the Congata municipal stadium.

When will Azucena Calvay's FREE concert be in Arequipa?

Azucena Calvay will delight his fans and all those attending the event for the anniversary of Uchumayo, for his 254 years, with a concert gratuitous on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Admission will be completely FREE and Orquesta N'Samble, Ángeles de Gala show orchestra and Los Montoneros will also perform.

“Let's celebrate together the 254th anniversary of Uchumayo, on January 2 in the main square of the district, as part of the Solemn session program,” highlighted the district commune on its social networks.

What concerts do the Yaipén Brothers have to close in 2023?

According to the cumbia orchestra, they will close the year 2023 with two important concerts. One is scheduled in Uchumayo and another is in the Jesús María Military Circle, in Lima, for January 31. In this last event the Kevin y los Gantes orchestra will perform from 9:00 p.m.