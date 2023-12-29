Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Press Split

By leaving the EU, Great Britain wanted to get rid of annoying laws and standards and is now introducing new ones. This causes confusion for companies and costs money.

London – For many people who voted for it in the 2016 Brexit referendum, the EU According to surveys, the rules and norms of the EU were among the most important reasons for their decision to leave. Politicians had also promised that everyday life would be… Great Britain would become easier again after leaving the EU. According to a newspaper report The Guardian Four years after the EU exit came into effect, the country is now faced with its own new standards that are causing companies high additional costs.

As an example, the British newspaper spoke to a representative of the insulation material manufacturer Recticel, headquartered in Belgium, which also operates two plants in the north of England. According to his account, he has Brexit In this industry of all places, this caused a lengthy back and forth and led to some confusion. It is now clear that after leaving the EU, a new product label will soon become the standard, which corresponds almost exactly to the requirements of the CE mark based on EU regulations. The difference: The recertification is identical to the CE verification process, but costs tens of thousands of pounds – for each product.

Brexit has made some regulations more difficult in trade between Great Britain and the EU. (Symbolic photo) © Glyn Kirk/AFP

Four years after Brexit: New UKCA marking worries companies

The so-called UKCA mark, which was originally intended to replace the previous CE marking at the end of 2022, was introduced at the beginning of 2021 after the end of the transition period. Since then, there has been discussion in a wide range of industries about remaining with CE standards, and the transition phase for CE markings has been formally extended by two years until the end of 2024. Loud Guardian However, an important area of ​​the British government, the Department for Business and Trade, announced in the summer that it would put the mandatory introduction of UKCA on hold for the time being.

However, this decision would still have no effect on the labeling of the insulation material produced at Recticel's Stoke-on-Trent site, south of Manchester. This is because insulating materials are considered building materials and are therefore regulated by the Ministry of Construction. This, in turn, has recently spoken out in favor of no longer accepting CE marking from June 2025 and is now forcing manufacturers to recertify for the British market. And it should be loud Guardian cost around 35,000 pounds (approx. 40,000 euros) per product. In addition, there is a further 14,000 pounds (approx. 16,000 euros) for renewed fire protection certification.

Consequences of Brexit: Damage to economic sectors and the renaissance of the pint

A spokesman for the industry association for insulation manufacturers also confirmed this Guardian the problem and called the threatened innovations and their consequences “profound and extremely harmful”. However, experts are already warning that innovations like these further weaken the British economy could. Given that the majority of voters in the country see a recovery in the economy and a decline in inflation as a clear priority due to the crisis of rising living costs, the Tory government could Rishi Sunak assess this risk as damaging to their possible re-election.

Another argument from the Brexiteers before the Brexit vote was EU regulations, according to which old British measurements – such as the 568 ml pint – had too little importance. But here too a current one suggests Guardian-Report that the consequences of Brexit do not correspond to the ideal before the referendum.

Wine and sparkling wine in pint bottles: Britain's wine industry is criticized

In this case too, it will probably fail due to feasibility, experts from the wine industry and gastronomy recently explained. The Ministry of Economic Affairs recently announced that it would soon allow the sale of wine and sparkling wine in pint bottles, as was the case in Churchill's time. Minister Kevin Hollinrake even spoke of a “newly opened opportunity”, which would ultimately have been what leaving the EU would have been about.

However, when asked by wine producers, many expressed little interest in the new requirement, which also allows 200 ml, 500 ml and pint sizes for wine bottles. The reason: Apart from the unsustainable idea of ​​producing even more different bottles, wine also matures better in larger bottles, which ultimately also affects the taste. According to industry insiders, wine producers told the government this before Hollinrake's announcement. (saka)