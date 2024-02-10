Two younger brothers, ages 13 and 15, were arrested Thursday in Spain in connection with the death of their mother, whose The body was discovered on Wednesday night inside a vehicle in a town in Cantabria, in the north of the country.

(You may be interested in: The surprising testimony that broke out in the Madeleine McCann case).

The Civil Guard has confirmed its alleged involvement in the murder of the woman, whose identity has been revealed as SLG, 51, in the town of Castro Urdiales.

After the discovery of the body, the two brothers were missing, which activated a search operation by the authorities. Finally, they were located in a local park, where they were detained and placed in the custody of the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office.

A minor under 13 years of age, according to Spanish legislation, cannot be criminally charged due to his or her age. Investigations indicate that the children contacted their grandmother after the incident, although it has not been confirmed whether they confessed to the crime during that conversation.

(Of interest: Vladimir Putin is left without a rival for this year's presidential elections in Russia).

It seems that the minors contacted the grandmother after what happened.

The mother's body, which showed signs of violence, was found tied in the back seats of the car where her body was discovered. It has been revealed that the two brothers were adopted in Russia by the couple made up of the victim and her husband.



The deceased's neighbors expressed their shock at the events, stating that they found out through the media. One of them noted: “It's a disgrace, really,” noting that the community in that area tends to be distant because most residents work outside the area and only return to rest.

Meanwhile, the father was working at the time of the event, according to sources close to the investigation. The family lived in a development of chalets on the outskirts of the town, where the children attended the local school.

More news

*With information from EFE.

LAURA CAMILA RAMOS CONDE

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME