The Nets will face Cleveland on Tuesday after risking the harakiri against Indiana

Mission accomplished for the Nets who beat Indiana 134-126 and earn 7th place, the best possible position for the Play-In. Nash’s team will then face Cleveland on Tuesday at Barclays Center. Against the Pacers 35 points for Irving, triple double, however, (20 points, 10 rebounds and 16 assists, his career high) for Durant.

back simmons? – A day seasoned with good news, it didn’t happen often in Brooklyn this year, with rumors that tell of constant progress for Ben Simmons who could return to Nash’s disposal, and then take the field, already in the first round of the postseason. The Australian, however, for the first time at Barclays shows up on the parquet in the pre-match and participates in a shooting training.

leak – The Nets immediately took control of operations by scoring the first eight points of the match. Drummond makes a big voice under the basket, Irving and Brown make themselves heard and the hosts distance the Pacers. Indiana in attack starts producing when Brooklyn starts playing lightly and commits turnover in series. Haliburton and Hield try to make Steve Nash’s team a little more complicated but the Nets still close the first quarter ahead 41-29. The second fraction stays along the lines of the star, Brooklyn takes all the shots he wants and despite an inaccurate Kevin Durant, in attack continues to do what he wants. At half-time the scoreboard says 76-60 in favor of the Nets who shoot with a surreal 70% from the field in the first two quarters. See also Embiid-Jokic, duel from mvp. But Philadelphia-Denver decides it ...

struggle – A match that seems to have started at a long garbage time surprisingly changes the script at the beginning of the third quarter. Brooklyn returns from the locker room with an irritating attitude. Concentration at the level of a preseason game and zero discipline. Indiana thanks and with the triples of a glowing Brissett scares the Barclays Center. The Nets are struggling against the Pacers area and the guests place the incredible 17-2 run that brings them back in the wake. All to be redone for KD and companions. Durant thinks about rekindling the attack in Brooklyn, the Nets raise the level of intensity even in defense and close the fraction in crescendo, reaching +9 at the beginning of the last quarter. Irving’s penetrations are worth the price of the ticket, Durant in the assist-man version does him and Brooklyn tries to accelerate, reaching +13 in the middle of the final stage. Indiana plays it until the end but the Nets remain firmly in front and take home the success that gives them the seventh position.

Brooklyn: Irving 35 (11/14, 4/6, 1/2 tl), Brown 21, Durant, Drummond 20. Rebounds: Drummond 13. Assist: Durant 16.

Indiana: Brissett 28 (5/10, 5/10, 3/4 tl), Hield 21, Washington Jr. 18. Rebounds: Brissett 8. Assists: Haliburton 10. See also The biggest comebacks for Atlético de Madrid in recent years

April 11 – 00:17

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Brooklyn #struggles #Irving #Durant #7th #place #finds #PlayIn