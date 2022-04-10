? ARGENTINA WON!!! ?

⚽️ With a bit of @YamiiRoddriguez, Our selection ?? beat Chile 1-0 in the second friendly match of the FIFA Date

? The first win in the Portanova era has arrived! #FUTBOLenDEPORTV pic.twitter.com/aJrgHdH8mS

— SPORTV (@canaldeportv) April 10, 2022