Before 8,000 people at the Juan Gilberto Funes stadium in the city of San Luis, the Argentine women’s team won for the first time in an official friendly since Portanova took office in the middle of last year. The Albiceleste national team won 1-0 against its Chilean pair with a goal by Yamila Rodríguez.
At the closing of this FIFA date, Argentina balanced the balance, after the defeat against the Chilean team in the city of Córdoba last Thursday by the minimum difference with the goal against Agustina Barroso. On this occasion, the team led by Sebastián Gómez, because Portanova meets the Sub 20 in the South American, managed to convert through Yamila Rodríguez who had entered at 54 minutes. It is the second goal of Boca’s forward that he had converted with the national team in the playoff against Panama at Arsenal in 2019.
Argentina came out from the first minute to look for the game, however Chile settled on the field and the game developed less intensely than the previous match. The teams already knew each other and left fewer game spaces. The Argentine team, after the middle of the first half, had a lot of possession of the ball, generated some actions of arrival in the area with Estefanía Banini playing in the left sector and trying to assist his teammates. The intentions of the local team were clear, but they did not find depth or generate real danger in Natalia Campos’ goal.
In the second half, Chile recovered the ball, found an association in the game and Laurina Oliveros had to respond in the Argentine goal. At the best moment, from the rival team, Aldana Cometti arrived, overflowed from the left, put in a center that escaped the Chilean goalkeeper and Rodriguez defined with precision to score the final 1-0. A few minutes before the end of the game, Boca’s forward had the opportunity to make it 2-0, but the ball went wide.
In the history of official matches between both teams, they have a total of 14 meetings, of which 6 are victories for the Reds, 5 wins for the albiceleste and 3 draws.
In this way, this FIFA date is closed for both teams and both look to the next international matches that will be defined in these weeks. We will have to wait to see both teams in June, the last instance prior to the Copa América, which finds them in different groups.
