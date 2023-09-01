After the splendid victory against Krejcikova, the Riminese also surpasses Lys and wins the 3rd round Grand Slam for the first time

Luigi Ansaloni

Lucia Bronzetti shouldn’t have made a mistake, in the second round of the US Open, after the fabulous victory against Krejcikova, and she wasn’t wrong. The Italian enters the third round of a slam for the first time by beating the German qualifier Eva Lys 6-3 6-2, in an hour and 15 minutes of play. The 24-year-old from Rimini played very well and the match basically lasted until 3-3 in the first set, when Bronzetti definitely changed gears, first winning the first set 6-3, with three games in a row, with a second set along the lines of the first, with four consecutive games won by 2-2. Lys tried but she didn’t have the strength and continuity to beat Bronzetti.

See also Tour de France 2023: this is how Colombians go in the general classification after stage 12 now zheng — In the third round Lucia will face the 23rd seed, the Chinese born in 2002 Qinwen Zheng. Between the two there is only one precedent, on the Monterrey hard court in 2022, won by Zheng. The Asian is the favorite but Bronzetti has already shown that in this tournament she can surprise. Martina Trevisan instead the reigning Wimbledon champion, the Czech Voundrousova. Among the big names in the afternoon, no problem for the number two in the world, the Belarusian Sabalenka, and for the Russian from Italy Ludmilla Samsonova.

Hi Martina — Nothing to do for Martina Trevisan against the Wimbledon champion, Marketa Vondrousova. The Czech won with a clear 6-2 6-2 in an hour and twenty minutes of play, as predicted. The world number 9 seed is too fit, an atypical player who is experiencing a magical moment, Martina was exhausted from the more than three hours played against Putintseva, which probably drained her of all energy. The Czech has always been ahead in the match, with no possibility of a reply from the Tuscan. Among the women, therefore, only Bronzetti remains in the third round for Italy. See also The probable alignment of Chivas vs Xolos in J5 of the Apertura 2023