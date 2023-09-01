United States | The man was transporting the bull next to him in a car

The driver survived the situation with warnings.

Police on Thursday in Nebraska, USA, stopped a driver who had a bull in his car as a passenger, they say, among other things News Channel Nebraska and news agency AP.

Of African origin of the watusi race bulls have remarkably large horns. The distance between the tips of this individual’s horns was almost the width of a car. To transport it, the entire left side of the roof and windshield of the sedan Ford Crown Victoria had been removed.

“Police were told in a call that there was a cow in a car approaching the city,” Norfolk City Police Capt. Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska. They thought it would be a calf, something small or something that could fit inside a vehicle.

The driver survived with warnings. The police recorded “certain traffic violations that occurred in this particular situation”.

The police asked the driver not to drive into the city and turn home with the bull.

The name of the bull was mentioned as Howdy Doody.