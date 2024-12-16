On this Monday night, The Revolt He counted among his audience Adrián, a spectator with memory problems due to a stroke he suffered when he was a teenager. When sharing his story with the rest of the attendees, David Broncano wanted to have a nice detail with him.

“Whatever you tell me, when it comes out I’m going to forget it,” the young man began his speech during the Sergio Bezos section. The presenter, surprised, asked him why, to which he replied: “A memory problem.” […] I had a stroke when I was 15 years old. I have short term memory, When we go out and my parents ask me where I’ve been, I’ll tell them no and I’ll ask them where.”

“We have put him in the bathtub so that he can later be seen on La 1,” Bezos alleged jokingly but in a loving tone. “What things do you remember?” Broncano asked him. “From work. I’m a nursing assistant, but only on vacation because I don’t have enough points yet,” Adrián responded. “Orbecause you remember generic things from your day to day lifeyour family…”, asked the man from Jaen, to which the viewer answered affirmatively.

After a conversation in which the young man gave more details about his memory problems, Broncano had an idea. “We invite you every week, do you want to come every day?“, he proposed to him, something that he did not deny: “For me…”.

Immediately afterwards, the driver The Revolt He added to his proposal: “Do you want to sign so that every time you come to the program you remember that you have been here? That’s nice.” So, Adrián went on stage and left his personal mark on one of the pieces of furniture. “He’s half a graffiti artist, look at his signature,” the communicator highlighted, before the young man returned to his place.