Microsoft is adding the ability to use a mouse and keyboard to its suite of games available through Xbox Cloud Gaming via browser, or the Xbox App on Windows PCs.

For now, only a small number of games offer mouse and keyboard support, and only for Xbox Insider members testing new features via the early Alpha Skip-Ahead ring. The option will then be rolled out to more players in the future.

Currently supported titles from Microsoft include Sea of ​​Thieves, Grounded, Pentiment and Halo Infinite. Other big-name games include Fortnite (through a browser only) and ARK Survival Evolved.



The full list of supported Xbox Cloud Gaming titles lies below:

Fortnite (browsers only)

ARK Survival Evolved

Sea of ​​Thieves

Grounded

Halo Infinite

Atomic Heart

Sniper Elite 5

Deep Rock Galactic

High on Life

Zombie Army 4 Dead War

Gears Tactics

Pentiment

Doom 64

Age of Empires 2

If you're on a browser, you'll need to enable Preview features by clicking on your profile at Xbox.com/play and heading to your Settings menu. From there, enable “Preview features”.

Microsoft recently revealed its next batch of Xbox Game Pass titles for late March and into the start of April. Notable additions to this wave include Diablo 4 (Console and PC), which arrives on 28th March, and Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, PC, Xbox Series X/S) which turns up on 1st April (no fooling!)

