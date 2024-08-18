Third place for the Ducati rider

Enea Bastianini In Austria he was unable to replicate the performance of Silverstone where he had obtained a one-two between Sprint and Race.

The official Ducati rider today immediately found himself in third place not far from Bagnaia and Martin, but he gradually saw his brand companions move away without being able to aspire to anything more than a third step of the podium which Bastianini gladly accepted.

“I’m sorry because I suffered a lot this weekend – Bastianini’s words to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – we tried different solutions to try to be more effective, maybe we improved a little today because yesterday I couldn’t keep up with today’s pace. I was definitely missing something compared to Pecco and Jorge, but given how the weekend went it’s fine. My main problem all weekend was not being able to force the entries. The tyre didn’t fit, I was fine with the hard one in front, but on the left we couldn’t keep it up to temperature, and on Friday I risked crashing 2-3 times. I decided not to use it today, but I was missing a bit of support in front all weekend and unfortunately that’s how it went. Without this it would definitely have been a different weekend. Now you have to start off strong right away compared to the past when we had more time to work on the bike, so if you start off well the weekend goes well, if you start off badly it becomes more difficult to straighten it out. Today the podium was unexpected, I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it, instead I started and tried to make as few mistakes as possible because I didn’t have the situation under control”.