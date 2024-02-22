You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Pro-Israel protesters meet with pro-Palestine protesters.
According to the Brazilian chancellor, the proposal has 'virtual unanimity'.
The two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has “virtual unanimity” among the G20 countries meeting in Rio, Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira said this Thursday.
Vieira “did not speak directly of unanimity because not all the interventions (from the countries) addressed the issue, but those who spoke supported it and there were many,” a source from the Brazilian Foreign Ministry told AFP.
AFP
