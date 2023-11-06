The childhood home of Britney Spears came on the market with a price of US$1,295,000, more than four times the cost at which the ranch-style home in Kentwood, Louisiana, was purchased in 2021. The single-story property is 207 square meters and consists of three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Built in 1980, it sits on nearly a hectare of land, which includes a basketball hoop and a two-car garage.

Potential buyers won’t find the bedroom furniture Spears grew up with, as those pieces are housed at the Kentwood Museum, which has an exhibit dedicated to the pop star. However, Spears left some sofas, chairs and souvenirs that are part of the sale features on this occasion. A photo in the ad shows a mirror adorned with Britney Spears stickers and a ‘N Sync World Tour poster.

The house was put up for sale just after the publication of Spears’ memoir, “The Woman in Me“(The woman that I am), on October 24, which sold more than a million copies in its first week. In his memories, Spears expresses her exasperation and disappointment with the people who took advantage of her and benefited from her success, she said..

The book also mentions Kentwood House several times. At age 10, for example, when she was cast in a play on Off-Broadway, she learned that she would have to perform at Christmas. She recalls how she longed for the “sturdy spruce we had in our living room in Kentwood” and she decided to give up the show.

The ranch in Kentwood, Louisiana, was the childhood home of Britney Spears.

Britney Spears’ memories of her home in Louisiana

in his book A Woman in Me, Britney Spears talks about her childhood home in Louisiana, with affection and nostalgia. The home, located on a rural property, was a quiet and safe place where the singer could grow and develop her love for music. “The house was small, but it was ours. It was the place where I grew up, where I danced, where I sang, where I learned to love and be loved.“says the singer in her book

Spears remembers that the house was small but cozy. It had three bedrooms, three bathrooms and a dance studio in the basement. The exterior of the house was painted white and had a front porch with a hammock. Spears describes her childhood in the house as a happy, carefree time. She spent her days playing with her friends, dancing in the studio, and singing in the church choir. She also remembers spending a lot of time with her family, especially her mother, Lynne Spears.

In the book, Spears also talks about some of the challenges she faced during her childhood in Louisiana. His family was poor and often struggled to make ends meet.. She was also a victim of bullying, which led her to develop anxiety and depression problems. “The house was a place of love. It was a place where my family supported me and made me feel special,” said the superstar.

Real estate agent explains the high commercial value of the property

The real estate agent in charge of the sale, Yvonne Hulsey, told National Post that what is being sold is not the square space, and the home will not be valued at its commercial price. “This will be a cash buyer, someone who wants to buy a piece of history, a legacy, a memory,” Hulsey says. The seller estimates that the valuation of the property is about $300,000.. For this reason, a buyer who pays the list price will not be able to obtain a loan to purchase it.

Hulsey was also the listing agent for the home in 2021, when the pop star’s estranged father, Jamie Spears, He put it up for sale for less than US$300,000. On that occasion, the house’s connection to Britney Spears was not promoted.