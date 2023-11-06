Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/11/2023 – 15:56

Seventy economists and businesspeople signed a manifesto in support of the approval of the tax reform, which reaches a decisive week in the Federal Senate. The text endorses the current proposal presented by rapporteur Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM), which should be analyzed by the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Senate this Tuesday, 7th.

Among the signatories of the article are former presidents of the Central Bank, such as Affonso Celso Pastore, Arminio Fraga and Gustavo Loyola; former Finance Ministers, such as Maílson da Nóbrega, Henrique Meirelles and Guido Mantega; economists who created the Real Plan, such as Edmar Bacha and Persio Arida; secretaries and former Finance secretaries, such as Cristiane Alkmin Junqueira and Helcio Tokeshi; and businesspeople, such as Jorge Gerdau and Pedro Passos.

“The tax reform being discussed in the Senate is the change we need to build a tax system that boosts economic and social development in Brazil”, says the text. “The report presented by Senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) to the Constitution and Justice Commission maintains the main pillars of the reform.”

The text points out, however, that Braga’s report “promotes the expansion of the already high number of specific and favored regimes approved by the Chamber, distancing tax reform from the best models practiced in the world”. “We recognize that concessions are necessary to make the approval of the reform politically viable, but we warn that, from a technical perspective, the reasonable limit has already been reached or even exceeded”, says the manifesto.

Even so, the signatories recommend approval of the proposal to increase the country’s growth. “Senators have the responsibility to ensure a model capable of increasing the country’s productivity and growth, in addition to reducing our social and regional inequalities. ”

See the full document:

Manifesto for Tax Reform

The tax reform being discussed in the Senate is the change we need to build a tax system that boosts economic and social development in Brazil. That is why we express our support for PEC 45/2019, which creates a new model of consumption taxation, replacing PIS, Cofins, IPI, ICMS and ISS with two taxes on goods and services (IBS and CBS) that are harmonized, broad-based and aligned. to best international practices.

The report presented by senator Eduardo Braga (MDB-AM) to the Constitution and Justice Committee maintains the main pillars of the reform. However, it promotes the expansion of the already high number of specific and favored regimes approved by the Chamber, distancing tax reform from the best models practiced in the world. We recognize that concessions are necessary to make the approval of the reform politically viable, but we warn that, from a technical perspective, the reasonable limit has already been reached or even exceeded.

The tax reform process has reached a decisive moment and we cannot miss the opportunity to approve it definitively in 2023. Senators have the responsibility to ensure a model capable of increasing the country’s productivity and growth, in addition to reduce our social and regional inequalities.

The approval of PEC 45 by the Chamber of Deputies in July was a historic moment for Brazil. The time has come for the Federal Senate to leave its mark. May it be a more efficient, transparent and fair tax system for all Brazilian people.

Subscribe to this letter (until 11/05/2023):

Affonso Celso Pastore – Economist and former president of the Central Bank.

Alexandre Schwartsman – Economist and former director of International Affairs at the Central Bank of Brazil.

Ana Luiza Neves de Holanda Barbosa – Economist at Ipea.

Andrea Calabi – Former secretary of the Ministry of Planning and Budget. He was also Secretary of the National Treasury, President of Ipea, President of Banco do Brasil and BNDES, Secretary of Planning and Secretary of Finance of the State of São Paulo.

Angelo de Angelis – Tax auditor and master in economics from Unicamp with the dissertation “VAT and ICMS in the State of São Paulo – 1988 to 2013 – 25 years”.

Aod Cunha – Economist, former Secretary of Finance, professor of the postgraduate course in finance at PUC/RS.

Arminio Fraga – Economist, former president of the Central Bank of Brazil.

Bento Antunes de Andrade Maia – Economist and researcher at CCIF. He has a doctorate from UNICAMP, a master’s degree from UFRJ.

Breno Ferreira Martins Vasconcelos – Attorney. Researcher at the Fiscal Studies Center at FGV-SP and the Taxation Research Center at Insper.

Bruno Carazza – Professor and political and economic analyst.

Carlos Eduardo Navarro – Lawyer and master in Law. Professor of Tax Law at FGV Direito SP and IBDT. Researcher at NEF/FGV. Former TIT/SP judge.

Celso Lafer – Former Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Development, Industry and Commerce. Celso Rocha de Barros – PhD in sociology from the University of Oxford and columnist for Folha.

Ciro Biderman – Director of FGV Cidades.

Cristiane Alkmin Junqueira Schmidt – Former Secretary of the Economy of Goiás (Finance, planning and budget) and Vice-President of Comsefaz (Council of Finance Secretaries) in 2023.

Dante Alario Junior – Businessman Co-founder of Biolab Sanus Farmacêutica.

Edmar Bacha – Economist. Part of the economic team that designed and implemented the Real Plan, he was president of BNDES and is a founding partner and director of the Institute for Economic Policy Studies/Casa das Graças (IEPE/CdG).

Edson Domingues – Full Professor of the Department of Economic Sciences at UFMG. Coordinator of the Center for Studies in Environmental and Applied Economics (NEMEA).

Eduardo Fleury – lawyer and economist, consultant for the World Bank (World Bank Group).

Eduardo Souza-Rodrigues – Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Toronto.

Ernesto Lozardo – Professor of economics at EAESP-FGV and former president of IPEA.

Eurico de Santi – Professor and coordinator of the NEF at FGV Direito SP and Director of the CCiF.

Fabio Barbosa – Administrator and Executive.

Fabio Giambiagi – Economist, with a bachelor’s and master’s degree from UFRJ. BNDES employee since 1984. Former member of the BID staff and former advisor to the Ministry of Planning. He was Superintendent of Planning at BNDES.

Fersen Lambranho – Engineer, Chairman of GP Investments.

Germano Rigotto – Former Governor of Rio Grande do Sul and President of the Reformar Institute for Political and Tax Studies.

Guido Mantega – Former Minister of Planning, former President of BNDES, and former Minister of Finance and researcher at FGV-SP.

Guilherme Passos – CIO of Anima Investimentos.