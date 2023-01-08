PAccording to a report, rinz William was not actually the best man at his little brother Harry’s wedding to US actress Meghan Markle in 2018. According to the British newspaper “Mirror”, Prince Harry writes this in his memoirs “Spare” (“Reserve”), which will be officially published on Tuesday (January 10). “The royal family announced that Willy would be best man, as they did me when he and Kate got married.” During the wedding service, William also stood by his brother Harry. But apparently only for appearances: In fact, he chose an “old friend” as best man, according to Harry in the book.

The evening before his wedding, he was with friends in a hotel, Harry continues to describe the information from Sunday. William was also invited, but declined. “Did he sulk because he wasn’t my best man?” speculates Harry, according to the Mirror in his memoir. William, on the other hand, justified his absence with family obligations.

Harry previously accused his brother of being the public show at William’s wedding to Kate in 2011, while his brother’s best friends were the real groomsmen, according to a Mirror report on Friday. He was forced to play along with the “outrageous lie”.

Harry is also said to accuse his brother in the book of throwing him to the ground and injuring him during an argument. The triggers were therefore allegations against Meghan. The rivalry with the big brother is already indicated in the title of the book with the designation “Reserve”. According to the statements that have become public, the brothers, who were once considered inseparable, have long been in bitter competition. Harry refers to William in the book as a “beloved brother” and “greatest adversary”.







Spicy details

Because Prince Harry’s memoirs were briefly available in several bookstores in Spain on Thursday, British media were able to secure copies and publish spicy details before the official release on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Harry made an offer to talk to his family. “The door is always open,” says Harry in a teaser for an ITV interview that the British broadcaster wants to broadcast in full on Sunday (10 p.m.CET). He hopes his family is willing to sit down and talk about everything.

When asked if he would like to attend his father’s coronation in May, the 38-year-old replies evasively: “A lot can happen before then.” In the same interview, Harry reveals that he wishes William and his father “back”. The ball is now in the playing field of the palace.







In the ITV interview, Harry describes how he and William felt as they met grieving people outside Kensington Palace after the death of their mother Diana in 1997. “There were 50,000 bouquets for our mother, and there we were, shaking people’s hands and smiling,” says the prince. “Everyone thought and felt that they knew our mother, and the two people who were closest to her, who loved her the most, couldn’t show any feelings at the moment.” He cried only once – at Diana’s funeral .

Racism against Meghan

A few hours later, another interview with Harry will be broadcast on Monday night (1:00 a.m. CET) on US television. In excerpts from this conversation that have already been published, the prince is less forgiving: journalists were secretly fed negative information about him and his wife Meghan (41), requests from the couple for counterstatements to press articles were always rejected by the royal family. That’s why he decided to go public himself, Harry said. “There comes a point when silence becomes betrayal.”

In the interview, the prince also talks about racism to which his wife was exposed. He was naïve about how Meghan’s ethnicity would affect coverage of their relationship, says Harry at CBS.

In Germany, Harry’s conversation with the British broadcaster ITV will be shown on Monday (9 January) at 5 p.m. on RTL as part of the program “Exclusive Special: Harry – The Interview”.

Harry is also scheduled to appear on ABC’s Good Morning America show on Monday. All of the interviews accompany the release of his autobiographical novel, Spare, which is due to be available in bookstores on Tuesday (January 10). In Spain it was inadvertently available in some bookstores on Thursday. Since then, British media have been reporting on spicy details of the memoirs.

allegations against William

In view of the content, an early reconciliation seems questionable. Royal expert Michael Cole spoke on Saturday on Sky News about the “most sensational and destructive royal revelations” in almost 30 years.