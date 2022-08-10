Davis has been arrested on suspicion of, among other things, fundraising for a terrorist organization and possession of articles for terrorist purposes, the BBC reports.
The Beatles were an IS cell of four British jihadis. They are said to have kidnapped at least 27 people from 15 countries in Syria between 2012 and 2015. They got their nickname from their English accent. Some hostages were released after paying ransom. Others were tortured physically and/or psychologically on an almost daily basis and some were subsequently brutally murdered, for example by beheading. Images of this used by IS for propaganda purposes.
Gang leader Mohammed Emwazi, nicknamed Jihadi John, was killed in a US drone strike in late 2015. Alexanda Amon Kotey, Jihadi Ringo, is serving a life sentence in the United States. The fourth member, El Shafee Elsheikh of Jihadi George, was found guilty in April by a US court jury of, among other things, deadly hostage-taking and conspiracy to commit murder. He is expected to receive his sentence this month.
