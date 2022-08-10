The Beatles were an IS cell of four British jihadis. They are said to have kidnapped at least 27 people from 15 countries in Syria between 2012 and 2015. They got their nickname from their English accent. Some hostages were released after paying ransom. Others were tortured physically and/or psychologically on an almost daily basis and some were subsequently brutally murdered, for example by beheading. Images of this used by IS for propaganda purposes.