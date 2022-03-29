British justice prohibits Juan Carlos I from resorting to his immunity ruling

Matthew Nicklin, judge of the High Court of London, refused this Tuesday to allow the emeritus king, Juan Carlos I, to resort to the ruling that ruled that he has no immunity before the lawsuit for alleged harassment filed in England by his former lover Corinna Zu Sayn-Wittngstein.

Nevertheless, The former Spanish monarch may request permission to appeal to that opinion -issued last Thursday- directly before the Court of Appealwhich their lawyers have indicated they will do.

My decision is that none of the grounds on which state immunity was claimed have been shown. Therefore, the claim will proceed

In your request, Zu Sayn-Wittngstein accuses Juan Carlos I of having subjected her to “harassment” from 2012 to the present, personally or through “agents” at your service. Those actions, according to the plaintiff, “threatened” her safety and that of her children.

The ruling issued on March 24, by Judge Nicklin himself, stated that “Whatever the status of the accused according to Spanish law and the Constitution, he is no longer a sovereign or a head of state that grants him personal immunity “.

The lawsuit imposed by Corinna Zu, dates from the end of last year, arguing in turn that the king emeritus could not be covered by immunity after its award in 2014.

Recently Juan Carlos was able to deliver the trial in Spain after the ruling in favor in which the Prosecutor’s Office of his country filed the three investigations against him, in which he was linked to corruption cases during his reign.

