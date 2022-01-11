British energy company Ovo Energy has issued a public apology to customers for calling for more pet hugs in the winter. Thus, power engineers offered to save on bills in an environment when energy prices in the EU rose sharply. A statement of apology from the UK’s top 3 energy supplier, appeared on the official page of the organization.

“We are embarrassed and sincerely apologize,” the message says.

The company noted that they are working hard to find effective solutions to the approaching energy crisis, and controversial advice was given in order to support customers in this difficult period.

“We understand how difficult the situation will be for many users this year, and we recognize that the advice was poorly thought out and not beneficial,” added the company.

Recommendations on how to save on heat were published in the newspaper during the New Year holidays Financial Times… They were prompted by customer complaints about exorbitant prices for electricity and heat. As a result, the press office of Ovo Energy released “simple and cost-saving tips”. They recommended twisting the hula hoop, hugging pets and cleaning the house more often.

Some of the clients did not understand the jokes and took the advice as a mockery. Labor MP Clive Lewis even called them clown. He noted that it is inappropriate to give such advice when many compatriots are faced with a choice – to turn on the battery or buy food.

In winter, gas prices in Europe increased by almost 10 times or more. Because of this, heat and electricity bills in the UK and other EU countries have reached record highs.