The office said that the British gross domestic product in the first quarter of this year was 0.5 percent lower compared to the last quarter of 2019 before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, and this percentage is also in line with previous estimates.

Britain’s economic recovery since the COVID-19 pandemic has been much slower than that of almost all large developed economies, although Germany is also struggling and its economy in the first quarter was 0.5% smaller than it was before the pandemic.

The Bank of England last month predicted Britain’s economy would grow by just 0.25 percent this year.