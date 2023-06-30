MotoGP is the maximum technological expression on two wheels, and there are no big doubts about this. In recent years we’ve started talking a lot about aerodynamics or lowers, solutions that until a few years ago could have seemed only science fiction, but which are now reality. However, there is another fundamental aspect that must go hand in hand with the performance evolution of these racing cars capable of going beyond 350 km/h: the braking system. And to supply them to all 22 bikes on the grid is an Italian excellence like Brembo. Andrea Pellegrini, Racing Motorcycle Market Manager of the Curno-based company illustrated the latest evolutions in the premier class.

Let’s start with the Sprint, which is new this year: has anything changed from the point of view of the braking systems?

“We had already hypothesized that there would be an increase in the effort on the brakes with the Sprint. Being a very short race, the riders are in the slipstream for almost the entire duration, moreover they can push from the first to the last lap because they have the tire holding for the entire distance and they don’t have to manage it like in the long Sunday race.Those 10-12 laps at the limit and in slipstream put more stress on the braking system than in the classic Sunday race, with disc temperatures that always tend to be It’s true that the bike has less fuel, so it’s less heavy, but the braking system is under stress for the entire duration of the Sprint”.

So does it happen that riders use different configurations, for example in terms of discs or covers, between the Sprint and the long race?

“That actually depends more on the weather variations, but in terms of discs, 99% use the same configurations for both races. Maybe in the Sprint there may be some difference as regards the covers, since it really serves to maintain the disc temperature and therefore it is a more useful tool in the long race”.

When riders stay in another bike’s slipstream for a long time, it often happens to hear them complain about the rise in temperature and pressure in the front tyre. Does the same thing also happen with the temperature of the brake system?

“Yes, but we must also consider that when you brake in the slipstream of another bike, the aerodynamic contribution created when the rider lifts up is lost. The slipstream shields the rider and therefore there is no this deceleration generated by the air going against his chest, so he has to brake harder and put more pressure into the brake system. Likewise, there is no air to cool the brake system which is itself shielded. This is what he can put the braking system is in crisis”.

Brembo carbon disc Photo by: Brembo

It is conceivable that with the increase in the aerodynamic load of motorcycles, this phenomenon has become even more important…

“Absolutely yes. Previously, the limit was that you braked and in some cases you reached the lock, the infamous ‘front lock’. Now, with aerodynamics there is much more weight on the front tire and this allows you to unload more torque braking on the ground. The introduction of the lowering devices has also made it possible to lower the center of gravity of the bike, shifting the overturning limit under braking. These factors have contributed to giving more load on the tyre, with the effect of having more deceleration to be exploited under braking That’s why the energy on the brakes has increased steadily in recent years.”

Talking to the Michelin technicians, this factor of the load that has increased on the front emerges a lot. Is it partly due to the evolution of the braking systems?

“Let’s say that the use of the braking system has been optimised, so the teams are now able to exploit it to maximum performance. There is a range of use of the system that depends on the temperature, because on the basis of this also modify the friction coefficient. It is clear that the more you stay in this optimal window, the more you will be able to exploit the performance to the maximum. So we can say that the ability to exploit the potential of the braking systems to the maximum has improved. We have developed some software in which we give a very detailed range of use and the teams are able to hit it by exploiting the covers and their ventilation”.

But is there also a direct collaboration with Michelin, given that they are the sole tire supplier, or in any case do you only talk to the teams?

“Sometimes we also exchange information with Michelin, although not as close as the one we have with the teams. We have a greater exchange of data with the teams, which then obviously remains confidential between us and the individual team, without being shared others. As you know, we collaborate with all the teams, but there is a confidentiality agreement as is normal in these cases”.

One of the themes that have recently emerged is that of the difficulty of overtaking, which the drivers attribute somewhat to the increase in aerodynamic load and the ability to make the most of the braking systems. If a request in this sense were to arrive, would you be willing to take a step back in terms of plant performance?

“It depends on what we mean by a reduction in performance, because the braking system is a safety aspect. It is obvious that if you are forced to use steel discs, as happens in Superbikes, you will no longer be able to have the performance you have today with those in carbon, which allow you to have constant and repeatable braking corner after corner.With these performances, a steel system would go into crisis and would not be able to be constant from the beginning to the end of the race, precisely due to the thermal evolution which has a steel disc rather than a carbon one.However, it is clear that safety is an important aspect and this is why, for example, when we realized that we had reached the limit with the 340 mm we asked for the possibility of introducing the 355 mm one. All the manufacturers supported our proposal, because they too are aware of this, so I think the teams too would not be too inclined to take a step back from this point of view.” .

Giacomo Agostini with a Brembo brake disc Photo by: Brembo

The riders today work a lot on the configuration of the rear brake: has it become a more important aspect also in MotoGP?

“When you brake, the bike sinks the front because there is a significant load shift and this tends to lift the rear wheel. Up until a couple of years ago, the rear brake was therefore used very little, because the wheel rear tended to be a little raised, but now, with the lowering devices that lower the center of gravity, there is the possibility of using the rear brake as well and no longer just as a sort of traction control to be used when exiting corners. it’s those who went to increase the diameter of the calipers or even the discs, because they are slightly more stressed than in the past.Then there are riders who use the thumb brake especially in right-hand bends, because they find it difficult to use the pedal being in but there are some that use the thumb brake even in those on the left: let’s say that it depends a bit on the rider’s habits. If we look at the Moto2 and Moto3, many now have a scooter-type front brake lever, so we can hypothesize that they will also take it with them to the MotoGP if they get there”.

This year there is India’s entry, on a track where there will be no way to test before the GP. What directions do you have? Will it be a demanding track for the braking systems?

“From the layout it would seem like an averagely demanding track, but clearly it will also depend on what the conditions related to grip will be. For example, the first year we went to Mandalika was a disaster and the riders had to be careful to brake too hard to avoid front lock It will therefore also depend on the type of asphalt, but on paper it should be an average effort for the brakes. We have already had experience on this track with Formula 1, but it is clear that a comparison cannot be made, because the stress on the brakes is completely different. For example, Austria is very demanding for motorbikes, while it is not so much for cars”.

You mentioned the front lock earlier. How do you fight this very annoying phenomenon for pilots?

“First of all, it must be said that the riders have incredible sensitivity, because they can sense when the wheel tends to lock. At that moment, the only thing you can do is release the brake, but it could mean going long or closing the front and fall. I have to say my hats off to the riders, who often manage to avoid both things, demonstrating incredible sensitivity. Obviously this phenomenon depends on the temperature of the tire, because when it gets hot, the pressure also increases, thus reducing the footprint on the ground. Therefore, it is above all on the pressure of the tire that we need to act. As you know, Marchesini is part of the Brembo group and we have created the rims with reflective paints that help limit the variation in temperature and pressure. But there are many small measures that can help in this sense”.

Read also: