Britain will supply Kiev with light anti-tank defensive weapons. This was announced by the head of the British Ministry of Defense Ben Wallace, reports TASS.

“We have decided to supply Ukraine with light anti-tank defensive weapons systems. They are not strategic weapons and do not pose a threat to Russia,” the minister said, noting that the weapons are intended for use in self-defense.

Earlier it was reported that the United States in late December secretly approved the allocation of additional military assistance to Ukraine totaling $ 200 million. What exactly was included in the aid package is not reported. However, according to CNN, the United States intends to supply Ukraine with small arms, ammunition, medical equipment, and radar surveillance equipment.