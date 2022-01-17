“I am happy because Calabria is generally reported as last in all the rankings. Instead, since General Figliuolo gave the targets for anti-Covid vaccinations, we have managed to be the first Region of Italy for the most consistent with respect to these targets. It is a recovery “. This was explained by the president of the Calabria Region, Roberto Occhiuto, who, interviewed by Adnkronos Salute, does not hide his satisfaction with the results obtained.

“Calabria stands out as a region of excellence”, he underlines. This was possible “thanks to the responsibility of the Calabrians – he highlights – but also to the fact that, as commissioner of health, I clearly told the commissioners of the health companies that I would have evaluated them above all on the basis of the results they would have obtained in the vaccination campaign”.

Occhiuto also explained that he had “redone the contracts with general practitioners, adding another 25 euros for each unvaccinated who had convinced and immunized”. And so, “from 1 December 2021, in a region that has one million and 800 thousand inhabitants, we have done 830 thousand administrations and we have made 110 thousand first doses. A result that I believe is extraordinary”, concludes Occhiuto.