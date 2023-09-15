Britain | The dogs killed a man, the owner is suspected of murder and the breed is going to be banned

American Bully XL dogs will be banned in Britain by the end of the year.

English police said on Friday that he had arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter related to a dog attack. A man’s dogs attacked another man on Thursday in Walsall in the Midlands region and the victim of the attack died in hospital, according to news agency AFP and the British the BBC.

One of the dogs died shortly after capture and the other was euthanized at the vet. The authorities believe that the dogs that attacked were American Bullies.

In addition to Thursday’s case, the American bully has been involved in at least three fatal cases in recent years, reports the BBC. In April, a 65-year-old woman died after trying to stop a dog fight. Last year, a dog mauled a small child to death in his home, and two years ago, a 10-year-old boy died of neck and head injuries after a dog attacked him.

Last Saturday, an 11-year-old girl was seriously injured when a puppy of an American Bully and a Staffordshire Bull Terrier attacked her.

The latest after the attack, the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced that xl-size American bullies will be banned in the country by the end of this year.

“I have ordered the immediate definition and banning of this race so that we can stop these violent attacks and keep people safe,” said Sunak.

According to Sunak, it is not a few isolated cases, but a pattern of behavior.

However, animal behaviorists have called for caution regarding bans. According to some experts, reducing dog bites requires more legislation and other measures than banning individual breeds.

American bullies there are four different size classes, of which xl is the largest. The breed was developed in the United States in the 1980s as a mixture of a pit bull and a Staffordshire bull terrier. The American Bully XL can weigh more than 60 kilos and the breed is known to be muscular and stocky.

According to the American Kennel Club, the American Bully is characterized by “some aggressiveness”, but according to the association, it rarely targets people.

Turkey and the United Arab Emirates have also banned American bullies, and dog ownership is also restricted in Ireland.