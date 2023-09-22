The British Foreign Ministry refused to comment on the Storm Shadow strike on Sevastopol

British Deputy Foreign Minister Tariq Ahmad refused to confirm that the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) attacked the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet (BSF) in Sevastopol with British Storm Shadow missiles. This is reported by RIA News.

“Ukraine has the right to self-defense, and the UK supports a sovereign Ukraine,” he responded to a request to comment on the information that the attack on Sevastopol was carried out with the help of Storm Shadow. At the same time, Akhmad remained silent in response to a request to confirm whether missiles of this particular type were used.

Earlier, the Sky News channel received confirmation that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used Storm Shadow during the attack on Sevastopol. Journalists learned this information from an anonymous representative of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

On the afternoon of September 22, Ukraine launched a missile attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. A shell fragment was found near the Lunacharsky Theater. According to the Ministry of Defense, while repelling the attack on Sevastopol, air defense systems shot down five missiles.