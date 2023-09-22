Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/22/2023 – 22:12

The Argentine embassy in Brazil will honor the singer Indiana Nomma with the title of “Friend of Argentina”, for perpetuating the work of Mercedes Sosa, an icon of Argentine folk music.

Daughter of Brazilian parents, exiled in the 60s, Indiana Nomma was born in Honduras. She has lived in Mexico, Portugal, Nicaragua and East Germany. Known in the jazz and Latin American music scene, Indiana Nomma has been performing shows in honor of the Argentine singer for over 20 years and recorded the album Mercedes Sosa – A Voz dos Sem Voz.

Mercedes Sosa was one of the exponents of the Nueva Canción movement, as well as a defender of the integration of Latin American peoples. She performed different styles from Latin America and recorded with several Argentine and international artists, including Brazilians Chico Buarque, Raimundo Fagner, Daniela Mercury, Milton Nascimento, Caetano Veloso and Gal Costa. She passed away in 2009, in Buenos Aires, at the age of 74.

The ceremony will take place at the Argentine embassy, ​​on October 5th, starting at 6:30 pm, for Brazilian and foreign authorities, representatives of culture, tourism and other guests. At the invitation of Ambassador Daniel Scioli, the Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, will present the award.

The event also marks 200 years of diplomatic relations between Brazil and Argentina, celebrated this year.