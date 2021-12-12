Britain raised its alert level for the Covid-19 pandemic to the fourth level from the third, on the recommendation of its top medical officials, in an effort to counter the rapid spread of the mutated Omicron strain of the Corona virus that causes the disease.

“Early evidence shows that the omicron mutant spreads much faster than the delta mutant, and that vaccine protection against omicron infection is low,” the government said in a statement.

The fourth level means that health authorities see infection rates as high and put pressure on health care services.