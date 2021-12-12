Crimea and the South of Russia in the near future will strengthen the “Super S-300”. According to Izvestia’s sources in the Defense Ministry, the military department plans to supply the anti-aircraft missile regiments in the Rostov region and Crimea with the updated S-300PM-2 anti-aircraft systems. Now in service with these units, in addition to the newest S-400 Triumph, there are older S-300s. It is they who will be replaced by the PM-2 version. Despite its index, in fact, this is a new system that surpasses even the well-known S-400 Triumph in some parameters. According to experts, the S-300PM-2 in combination with the C-400 and C-350 “Vityaz” will be able to radically strengthen the air defense of the south of Russia, the Caucasus, Crimea and the Kerch Strait.

Political subtext

Sources in the Russian military department told Izvestia that the decision in principle to re-equip the anti-aircraft battalions of several missile regiments with the S-3000 PM-2 system in the Ministry of Defense has already been made. In the army, the new product will replace the older S-300PS systems. According to the interlocutors of the publication, the first modernized “three hundred” will receive air defense units deployed in the south of the country.

In early December, the commander of the Southern Military District, General Alexander Dvornikov, announced the beginning of the active rearmament of the district’s troops. At the moment, the share of modernized weapons systems and special equipment in the district is at least 71%. This year alone, the Southern Military District received more than 1.5 thousand samples of new military equipment, including helicopters, aircraft, ships and armored vehicles, as well as communications and electronic warfare.

Particular attention is paid to the rearmament of air defense formations. The Ministry of Defense reported in early December that this year the anti-aircraft missile regiment of the 4th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the Southern Military District received modern anti-aircraft missile systems S-350 “Vityaz”. The anti-aircraft gunners took over the equipment at the Kapustin Yar training ground, where they conducted training launches, after which they marched into the areas of combat duty.

For the last two months, unprecedented activity of reconnaissance aircraft and navies of NATO countries has been observed in the Black Sea region and in eastern Ukraine – apparently, the situation near our southern borders will not change for the better in the foreseeable future, ex-Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ordzhonikidze believes. B-1B bombers, which can carry nuclear weapons, have already flown near Crimea. In November, the headquarters ship Mount Whitney and the US Navy destroyer Porter visited the Black Sea, followed by the American destroyer Arleigh Burke, he recalled.

“The NATO countries will keep Russia in suspense all the time,” the expert said. – They not only conduct intelligence activities, but also show their military power. From this region, NATO planes and ships can launch a missile attack on cities in the south and even the center of the country, including Moscow. New technology, as well as the capabilities of our armed forces in this area, play an important role in influencing international politics. Americans love to showcase their planes and ships in front of important negotiations, putting pressure on opponents. At this moment, it is important for us to be calm and know our strength.

Give confidence

C-300 PM-2 is designed to protect large cities, industrial and infrastructure centers. If necessary, they will cover Rostov-on-Don, nuclear power plants, the waters of the Azov Sea or the Kerch Strait, the former deputy chief of the Air Force for the unified air defense system of the CIS countries, Lieutenant General of the Reserve Aytech Bizhev, said in an interview with Izvestia.

“This system has been refined taking into account the use of air defense against modern means of attack,” the expert said. – The enemy’s tactics are changing, he gets new planes, helicopters, missiles and other equipment. Our military science analyzes these trends, and based on the conclusions made, air defense systems are being modernized. Compared with the classic “three hundred” S-300PM-2 received improved combat capabilities to combat cruise missiles and other air targets with a small reflective surface. The system is distinguished by increased noise immunity, which allows it to work effectively in areas where there is high resistance to electronic warfare (EW). The system’s automation processes information faster and reacts to enemy actions.

A deep modernization of the famous S-300 to the level of S-300PM-2 was carried out in the mid-2010s. It differs from the classic “three hundred” by more advanced multifunctional radar station, mobile command post, and guidance station (firing radar). Also, the PM-2 received more powerful and long-range ammunition, which required changes to the launcher device.

The resulting S-300PM-2 after modernization can effectively fight not only fifth-generation aircraft and short-range ballistic missiles, but also tactical medium-range ballistic missiles. The new equipment ensures confident engagement of air targets at ranges of up to 250 km, and command posts make it possible to integrate the S-300PM-2 system into various air defense groups.

Earlier, Izvestia wrote that in December 2015, the first regiment, armed with the S-300PM-2, took up combat duty to protect the airspace of the Central industrial region of the country. Later, this military unit was re-equipped with the most modern domestic anti-aircraft system – the S-400 Triumph air defense system.

Since this year, the S-300PM-2 have taken the Siberian sky under their protection. These systems began to receive the regiments of the 41st Air Defense Division, which cover Khakassia, the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Irkutsk Region.