LONDON — When Scotland joined England and the Scottish Parliament closed its doors in 1707, it did not reopen until nearly three centuries later, after pressure for greater Scottish autonomy resulted in a 1998 power-sharing agreement between London and Edinburgh.

Twenty-five years later, that deal, known as a devolution, faces its biggest challenge yet.

Last month, for the first time, the British government prevailed over the Scottish Parliament, thwarting its plan to make it easier for Scots to change their gender. The decision threatens to become a constitutional crisis. It also prompted allegations from Scottish politicians that London was potentially handing pro-independence forces a weapon to galvanize the movement.

Nicola Sturgeon, the First Minister of Scotland, leader of the Scottish National Party and champion of independence, described the move as “a frontal attack on our democratically elected Scottish Parliament and its ability to make its own decisions.”

And Stephen Flynn, leader of the Scottish National Party lawmakers in the British Parliament, said it heralded a move towards “direct rule” from London.

However, some analysts say it is not clear that a dispute over transgender rights will bolster support for independence. The political fallout is unpredictable, said John Curtice, a professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, because there is limited support for transgender policy, with some polls showing a majority of Scots oppose the changes.

Rishi Sunak, Britain’s Prime Minister, used a statute dating from 1998 to block the legislation, arguing that it conflicted with equality laws that apply in Britain.

The tension between London and Edinburgh is far from new. Since the British voted to leave the European Union (most of the Scots who voted chose to stay), relations between Sturgeon and British leaders have been cold.

In recent years, the British government has toughened its stance towards Scotland, said Nicola McEwen, a professor of land policy at the University of Edinburgh.

If the break ends up undermining the authority and credibility of the Scottish Parliament, that could deal a blow to those who want to maintain the status quo rather than move towards independence.

Curtice said a clash over the powers of the Scottish Parliament was secondary to the broader debate over independence. “The crucial question is whether or not the Scottish National Party can persuade people that an independent Scotland within the European Union is a better place than being within the UK and outside the EU,” she added.

For Sturgeon, it could be dangerous to open another battle with London, as he has vowed to try to turn the upcoming general election into a de facto vote on his demand for an independence referendum.

Political commentator Alison Rowat summed up in The Herald a sense of political exhaustion. “How much constitutional drama can a small, but beautifully formed nation be expected to endure?” she wrote.

By: Stephen Castle