Britain Huge disappointment for Boris Johnson: British Conservative Party loses election in a region it has never lost

Britannian the Conservative Party suffered a mid-term defeat in North Shorpshire on Thursday, which has traditionally been a strong supporter of the party, AFP news agency reported.

Broadcasting Company BBC’s according to the Conservative Party has not lost the seat of MP for North Shopshire for nearly two hundred years.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, the Conservatives won a majority of nearly 23,000 votes. On Thursday, the setup had turned, and the Liberal Democrats finally won the district with 6,000 votes. The Liberal Party was elected as the new MP for Northern Shopshire Helen Morgan.

The constituency had to hold by-elections because of the previous representative Owen Paterson had to resign after breaking Parliament’s rules.

Loss There is a significant defeat for the Prime Minister in northern Shopshire To Boris Johnson. Johnson’s position has been undermined by corruption allegations in recent weeks and the uprising of his staff since the Christmas party a year ago.

On Tuesday, about a hundred MPs from the Johnson Conservative Party voted against the government’s proposal that a corona passport should be used at major public events in the future.

According to Morgan, who won the election, voters sent a loud and clear message to the prime minister that “Johnson’s party is over”.

Loss with it, several representatives are likely to express their distrust of the prime minister, which could trigger an internal process for the Conservative Party to remove the chairman.

Johnson’s predecessor Theresa May was ousted in 2019 in the same way that MPs voted against the Brexit agreement he was negotiating.