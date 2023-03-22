Waiting to see him parade on the catwalk of the Shanghai Motor Show on April 25th, here are the first images of the Lynk&Co 08, seventh model of the brand owned by Geely. A full-blown Sport Utility that for the moment seems to be sold only in the mother country. For the Old Continent we are talking instead of 2024.

The first information on Lynk&Co 08

There is still little news, apart from the fact that the platform on which it is produced should be the CMA 2.0, i.e. the same as the future Volvo XC60. The equipment includes two variants of the E-Motive hybrid system consisting of a 1.5-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a dedicated hybrid transmission (DHT) with three speeds, associated with an electric motor and a battery of variable power and capacity. On the look front we are not very far from the Lynk&Co 01. The look of the front light clusters is sharp and the front is in line with the brand’s style, with two side air intakes and a central one. Retractable handles that look so Tesla and a luminous Led signature to seal the look in the back. For prices and technical specifications, however, it is necessary to wait for the official data.