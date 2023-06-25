Britain | British fighter jets have been sent to the Baltic skies more than twenty times in recent weeks because of Russian planes

According to British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace, the air surveillance operations of recent weeks are a reminder of the value of collective defense and deterrence provided by NATO.

British fighters has been sent into the sky in the Baltic region due to Russian planes a total of 21 times in the previous three weeks, the British Ministry of Defense said late on Saturday.

According to the ministry, the planes were sent into the sky to monitor the Russian ships after they had not responded to inquiries from the aviation authorities.

Among the Russian planes that were shot down were Su-27 fighters, long-range bombers, and transport and reconnaissance planes.

The Typhoon fighters of the British Royal Air Force, which participate in securing the eastern flank of the military alliance NATO, are currently operating from Estonia. They patrol the skies over the Baltic with the Portuguese and Romanian air forces based in Lithuania.

