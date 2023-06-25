













All because the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, led an insurrection against the Ministry of Defense in Russia.

With thousands of soldiers, tanks and other vehicles at his service, he marched towards Moscow, unleashing the alarms of a coup against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Precisely the above reminded some of what happened in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfarewhen an ultranationalist group started a civil war in Russia and brought the world to the brink of war.

There was no shortage of those who remembered a line of dialogue from Gaz, the elite lieutenant of the Special Air Service in the game. That was when he said ‘we have a civil war in Russia, patriots against rebel ultranationalists and 15 thousand nuclear weapons at stake’.

Captain Price, hearing him in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfarehe replied ‘just another day at the office’. Did this game really predict what is happening in Russia?

It could well be said that in part, although no one foresaw the course of events. Yes, Prigozhin and his troops were going to Moscow, and Putin declared that this was a betrayal.

But in a show of obvious weakness, the Russian president accepted a deal proposed at the last minute by Aleksandr Lukashenko.

The latter is the president of Belarus, who negotiated that Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Wagner group not only end up ‘pardoned’, but that they will be housed in Belarusian territory.

Charges against them will be dropped; it’s almost as if they received a pardon from Vladimir Putin.

No one knows what else the deal comprises, but Lukashenko did have a force of thousands of mercenaries at his disposal. It even sounds like the plot of a game of call of duty.

