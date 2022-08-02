As is already known, the rise in prices in the world of consoles may be possible because the components to assemble them are usually more expensive than what companies were used to. And now, inflation has hit Japan hard, not only with products that are not necessary, but also with everyday ones like refrigerators and washing machines.

depending on the medium Bloombergthe top three console manufacturers were asked, Nintendo, Sony Y microsoft if a price increase is expected in Japan in the near future. Given this, Sony Y microsoft They declined to comment, and as for Mario’s house, they only commented that a price increase is “not in their plans” for now.

It is worth noting that in Japan there is usually a great discount on these types of products, this has even led people to import things for their own use. This in the past could be problematic, but now with the facilities of AmazonJP, it’s quite simple to order an item, which obviously includes your taxes.

Even this same question was asked to Sony a few days ago, same in which the issue of raising the figures of PS5, something that the company should not risk at the moment. And it is that within a couple of months big titles will begin to arrive on the console, and making this price increase could make potential buyers back.

Via: nintendo life