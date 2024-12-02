Cyber ​​Monday 2024 has already started in the United States, Mexico and other regions of the world. Hundreds of online stores have begun to offer attractive discounts and promotions on all kinds of products.

This commercial campaign had its origin in 2005, when the National Retail Federation of the United States (NRF) created it as part of a strategy to promote the e-commercewhich at that time was in a very early consolidation stage. In the last two decades, it has been positioned as the last mass consumption day of the year, both in the US market and in other parts of the world.

TikTok starts a discount war to compete with Amazon TikTok wants to increase the size of its e-commerce business with ‘Shopping Week’, a new season of discounts in Mexico and the United States.

The NRF points out that during the 2023 edition of Cyber ​​Monday, around 182 million shoppers in the United States made at least one purchase. This generated an economic impact close to 12.4 billion dollars, according to calculations by Adobe Analytics. In Mexico, the figure reached 11.2 billion pesos, thanks to the participation of 58% of users with internet access in the country.

Technological and electronic devices continue to be among the most sought-after products during the discount season. At WIRED en Español we have prepared a list with the most outstanding offers in these categories so that you can make the most of Cyber ​​Monday.

The best Cyber ​​Monday 2024 deals

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar discounted during Cyber ​​Monday.Courtesy Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar

It has an internal altimeter, barometer and compass with automatic calibration. These sensors are essential for carrying out all kinds of outdoor activities. It integrates a MIP (memory in pixels) screen with HD resolution. Its bezel is 40 millimeters (mm). One of its most notable features is its battery powered by a solar charging panel that increases performance by 50%. This smartwatch can be purchased right now with a 65% discount on its list price.

iPhone 16 in different colorsCourtesy: Apple

iPhone 16 Plus

The operation of the smartphone It is powered by an A18 processor. The component improves responsiveness by 30% compared to the iPhone 15. It adds a USB-C port that supports USB 2 data transfer speeds of up to 480 megabytes per second (Mbps). Its photographic section includes a camera ultrawide 12 megapixel (MP) that is capable of capturing images with more details. It has a 6.7-inch OLED screen with a refresh rate of up to 60 hertz (Hz). It is compatible with Apple Intelligence, the suite of artificial intelligence (AI) from the manufacturer. The price of this smartphone has fallen from 31,249 to 24,999 pesos.

Hisense LED Ultra HD 4K discounted during Cyber ​​Monday 2024.Courtesy Coppel

Hisense LED Ultra HD 4K 85 inches

The features of this screen promise to bring the cinema experience to the living room. Its Ultra HD 4K technology guarantees deep blacks and brilliant colors. It runs the Google TV operating system and has various entertainment and activity management applications pre-installed. It is compatible with Google Assistant and Alexa. Adds four HDMI ports and two USB inputs. Includes voice remote control. For Cyber ​​Monday it has a discount of more than 10,000 pesos.

PlayStation 5 Slim Bundle

It retains the power of the original PlayStation 5 (PS5), but in a 30% slimmer format. With 1 Terabyte of SSD storage it provides enough space to store a wide catalog of games. Ensures almost instant loading times for installed titles. It is compatible with 4K televisions and its playback speed reaches up to 120 frames per second (fps). Sold with the video game ASTRO’s Playroom preloaded and wireless headphones as a gift. Those interested can purchase this console for 10,999 pesos.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5Courtesy Amazon

Lenovo Legion Pro 5

It is equipped with a latest generation Intel Core i9 processor and 32 RAM. gigabytes (GB). The laptop It is designed to execute the most demanding tasks without setbacks. Its graphics card guarantees a fluid and detailed gaming experience. With a fast SSD and Windows 11 Home operating system, this computer offers a perfect combination of power and efficiency. The equipment has a regular price of 79,999 pesos, but now it has a 48% discount.

Echo Buds second generationCourtesy Amazon

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd generation)

Echo Buds offer an advanced listening experience with features designed to ensure comfort, performance and privacy. They are equipped with state-of-the-art speakers and active noise cancellation (ANC) technology to deliver clear and balanced sound. They are compatible with voice assistants Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. They include a wireless charging case that guarantees up to 15 hours of operation. Its price has been reduced by 55%.