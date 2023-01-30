The State Police of Brindisi, in the early hours of today’s morning, implemented the order for the application of the precautionary measureissued on August 9, 2022 by the Court of Review of Lecce – following an appeal brought by the same Public Prosecutor’s Office against the GIP order issued on June 28, 2022 – which became irrevocable on January 25, 2023 following the ruling of the Supreme Court of Cassation, against 14 subjects held responsiblein various capacities and in competition with each other, of crimes of mafia-type associationaggravated extortion, robbery, possession and carrying of a firearm and crimes relating to drugs.

The provision, carried out by the investigators of the Brindisi Flying Squadwith the support of the crews of the Crime Prevention Department “Southern Puglia” he was born in PS Commissariat of Mesagneby order of the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Lecce, summarizes the results of a complex and articulated investigation conducted by the Flying Squad – partly already carried out on 14.7.2022 – aimed at understanding the criminal roles and responsibilities of a criminal group organic to the Brindisi fringe of the mafia-type association “Sacra Corona Unita” operating in Sant’Elia and Paradiso districts of the city of Brindisi.

The investigation made it possible to uncover various alleged episodes of extortion, committed against some commercial activities in the center and on the outskirts of Brindisi, forced to pay a sum of money called a “point” to the criminal consortium, even on a weekly basis.

State Police investigators also shed light on an alleged robbery episode which took place in a well-known bar in Brindisi, during which the four material perpetrators who were acting in arms on behalf of a leading exponent of the criminal clan present during the robbery but who disappeared immediately afterwards in the company of an accomplice to the unidentified, both affected today by the precautionary measure.

Finally, the investigative activity made it possible to disarticulate an alleged drug dealing network of narcotic substances attributable to the criminal clan and to document how the exponents of the drug dealing squares probably paid part of the earnings from the criminal activity in favor of the criminal consortium in the form of a “point”.

The provision ordered the precautionary measure in prison for six individuals with top positions within the mafia association, some already detained for another cause, the precautionary measure of house arrest for seven other subjects, two of whom also already restricted for another cause and the precautionary measure of the obligation to submit to the judicial police for only one subject.

