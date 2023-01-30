Prime Minister of Ukraine Shmyhal: Pilots will need six months to master Western fighters

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal suggested that the pilots of the republic would need at least six months to master the Western fighters requested by Kyiv. He spoke about this in an interview with the newspaper Politico.

According to him, the Ukrainian authorities expect to receive planes from the West. At the same time, Shmyhal believes that training Ukrainian pilots to use Western fighters could take “six months or more,” so the process should begin “immediately or as soon as possible.”