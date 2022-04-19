Before the official departure of Reinaldo Rueda as coach of the Colombian National Team, an extensive deck of names begins to sound in different media.

In less than 24 hours of the respective announcement of the Colombian Football Federation (FCF), the three big names that have taken flight in the public arena are those of Gustavo Alfaro, Ricardo Gareca and Marcelo Bielsa.

This Tuesday, in a tour of the different radio stations, Ramón Jesurún, president of the FCF, referred to these possibilities.

Gareca or Alfaro?

“We don’t have names yet, but the Alfaro thing is false, he has a contract with Ecuador. The same thing happens with Gareca (DT from Peru), that press rumor that arrived last night is false”said the leader in dialogue with ‘Caracol radio’.

(Also: Freddy Rincón: the nightclub where he would have been before the accident).

And Bielsa…?

“Bielsa is free, but there are no names yet, no candidates, although there are 30,000 calls from businessmen who say they have the ideal DT for us. I do not mention Professor Bielsa because he is not linked to any national team. I simply want to clarify that what happened between Alfaro and Gareca, who are linked to a federation and in competition, makes no sense, I reject it, it has no basis,” Jesurún commented.

Waiting to know more details about who will take the reins of the men’s national team after the elimination of the World Cup in Qatar, Brigitte Baptiste, former director of the Humboldt Institute and current rector of the EAN University, brought to the table a new option in social networks.

“The time has come to think of a woman to lead the men’s soccer team in Colombia,” noted on Twitter.

Baptiste’s tweet this Tuesday.

A woman to lead the Colombian Men’s National Team?

Within minutes of posting the message, the reactions of the Internet users did not wait. The debate contains all kinds of positions. Especially since the renowned biologist did not put forward any names.

He has a name? The topic makes no sense if there are no candidates. It’s like saying that the coach must be Italian because they won the European Cup. A technician is needed who takes advantage of the litter of forwards. And, above all, that he leads a process at all levels. He is male or female. – Gonzalo de Francisco (@GdFrancisco) April 19, 2022

I have never thought about it. As we have internalized machismo. — vic (@npi3000) April 19, 2022

(You can read: Cristiano Ronaldo will not face Luis Díaz: “Family is more important”).

I haven’t disagreed with you a while ago. It would be wonderful, without a doubt, but I think that today (that I know because I no longer watch or read as much football as I would like) there is not a woman with the required profile for me (successful results, hopefully in national teams and a lot of group management and egos) – Daniel Bernal (@dgbernal) April 19, 2022

Baptiste (left), who proposed that a woman lead the men’s tricolor team. Photo: Juan Manuel Vargas, THE TIME. Cristian Alvarez, FCF

Today, there are great female soccer coaches. Martina Voss Tecklenburg, of the German women’s team, and Pia Sundhage, coach of the Brazilian women’s team, are two of the most prominent names. However, there is still no iconic success story of a woman managing elite men’s football. Something that has happened in other sports, such as tennis. A few years ago, the experience of Amélie Mauresmo, a former French tennis player who worked as a coach for the British Andy Murray, one of the ‘top’ players of recent years, was among the most memorable.

Amélie Mauresmo, former tennis player and former coach of Andy Murray.

More news

The incredible soccer priest who performed a miracle in the Copa Libertadores

Yastremska: the Ukrainian tennis player who escaped from the war and arrived in Bogotá

SPORTS