In Brighton everyone is in love with Roberto De Zerbi from a football point of view. And even more from today, given that with the 3-1 success (brace from the talented 18-year-old Ferguson) over already relegated Southampton the Seagulls have secured a place in next season’s European cups.

Calculations

Now, after matchday 37 of the Premier League, Brighton are sixth on 61 points in the table and can no longer be matched or surpassed by the team currently in eighth, Tottenham who are four points adrift (they are on 57). Now to go to the Europa League and not to the Conference for De Zerbi’s `gulls´ it will be enough to make one point in the two games they still have to play (the 38th matchday plus one added time).