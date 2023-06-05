🚨 Alexis Mac Allister to Liverpool, here we go! Full agreement completed on the contract — understand it will be valid until June 2028. Five year deal. #LFC

Liverpool will pay the buy out clause in the next days, way less than reported £60m fee.

Medical tests in 24/48h. donate. pic.twitter.com/r6Tk8TeQT9

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 5, 2023