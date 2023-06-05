Brighton will face the most important transfer market in its history since many of its figures are expected to leave the club but it will also have to put together a competitive squad with the aim of competing for the top spot in the Premier League and go far in UEFA Europa League, which will be the first participation in its history in international competitions.
The first to leave the Seagulls will be Alexis Mac Allister, one of their greatest figures in recent years. The midfielder who became world champion in Qatar 2022 with the Argentine National Team has everything agreed to join Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool from next season for a figure close to €50 million and with a contract until the end of the 2028 campaign.
Taking into account the sale of a player who emerged from Argentinos Jrs, Roberto de Zerbi would have in mind the name of an Argentine midfielder who has been in Serie A football for several seasons and regularly adding minutes that, on certain occasions, allowed him to being cited for the Argentine National Team (he was part of the squad that was consecrated in the Copa América). We are talking about Nicholas Dominguez.
The 24-year-old has been with the Italian squad since the 2019/2020 season when he was transferred from Vélez for more than €8 million. Since then, he has established himself, and has even become the captain on some occasions, in a team that fights for the bottom half of the table in Serie A. In the event of this transfer, which would be around €20 million , it would be a very important leap in Domínguez’s career that would allow him to return to the foreground to be taken into account again for possible calls for the team led by Lionel Scaloni.
It should be noted that it is estimated that Moisés Caicedo will also leave the English team, so it is estimated that half of the field of Roberto de Zerbi’s team will be completely new since he is also very close to signing James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud, both in free agent status.
