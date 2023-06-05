Manzana has presented a new macbook air 15 inches in your Worldwide Developers Conference 2023. Manzana claims the device will be “the best 15-inch laptop in the world.” It will come with the chip m2 of Manzana.

The new model is 11.5mm thick, which according to Manzana makes it the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop, and it will weigh just over three pounds. It has two USB-C Thunderbolt ports (supporting an external display up to 6K), a charging jack MagSafe and a headphone jack, and will be available in midnight, stellar, space gray, and silver colors. Its 15.3-inch screen (with five-millimeter bezels) has 500 nits of brightness. It also features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three microphones with “advanced beamforming algorithms,” and six speakers (two tweeters and two arrays of force-canceling woofers) with spatial audio and Dolby Atmos.

The new model starts at $1,299 ($1,199 for students) and will be available next week. Meanwhile, Manzana is updating the price of its smaller model. The macbook air 13-inch with m2 now starts at $1,099 and the air base M1 remains at $999.

Manzana claims that the new air will be up to 12 times faster than the models of macbook air from Intel faster and will have a battery life of up to 18 hours. It’s said to be 25 percent brighter, 40 percent thinner, twice as fast, and half a pound lighter than “a best-selling 15-inch Intel Core i7 laptop PC.”

Like previous models of macbook air, the new 15-inch will have a fanless design. You will be running macOS Ventura at this point, followed by macOS Sonoma when it launches this fall.

The new laptop represents a mid-range launch for Manzanawhich previously had a fairly large price gap between its offerings of MacBook 13-inch and larger premium-priced models. It is likely that the air 15-inch models cater to an audience that wants a big screen but doesn’t need the extra computing power (and cost) of the 15-inch models. Pro 14 and 16 inches.

The 15-inch size can also serve as a convenient middle ground between the current 14-inch and 16-inch offerings of Manzana. The fans of macOS they haven’t had a compelling 15-inch option for several years. A 14-inch screen is often considered too small to comfortably use some creative software, while the Pro 16-inch can be heavy to carry along with peripherals and camera gear. A lightweight 15-inch laptop can find a home among users who have been caught between the two options in recent years.

Via: The Verge

Editor’s note: At the time of writing this note, the Apple Mexico site shows a screen indicating that the site is being updated with new products and prices if you try to enter the details of this new laptop that was needed in the company’s lineup.