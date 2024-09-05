On the nomination night of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ Ricardo Peralta, Briggitte Bozzo, Mario Bezares, Karime Pindter and Sian Chiong were nominated and Galilea Montijo announced the names. “I don’t want to nominate anyone anymore because we are a happy family,” said Peralta when ‘La Jefa’ asked her to nominate.
This nomination night in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, Galilea Montijo started the program with a message about the events of the last few hours, basically referring to the departure of Adrián Marcelo, and asked the inhabitants about their state of mind and what the atmosphere was like among them, after the controversial discussion between the Monterrey-born YouTuber and Gala Montes.
Here are the points of the inhabitants of ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’:
Ricardo Peralta nominates Mario with 2 points and Arath with 1
Briggitte nominated Sian with 2 points and Ricardo with 1 point
Karime gives 2 points to Ricardo and 1 to Sian
Sian gives 2 points to Karime and 1 to Briggitte
Arath de la Torreda 2 points to Sian and 1 point to Ricardo
Gala gives 2 points to Ricardo and 1 to Sian
Agustín gives 2 points to Briggitte and 1 point to Gala
Mario Bezares nominates Sian with the roulette wheel and gives her -4, the second is Ricardo and gives -4
Eliminated from ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ 2024:
Paola Durante: first eliminated (July 28, 2024).
Shanik Berman: second eliminated (August 4, 2024).
‘Potro’ Caballero: third eliminated (August 11, 2024).
Mariana Echeverría: fourth eliminated (August 18, 2024)
Sabine Moussier: fifth eliminated (August 25, 2024)
Adrián Marcelo: sixth eliminated (September 4) Decides to leave the reality show
Who remains in ‘The House of the Famous Mexico’ 2024?
Mario Bezares
Brigitte Bozzo
Augustin Fernandez
Arath of the Tower
Ricardo Peralta
Karime Pindter
Gala Montes
Sian Chiong
How to vote for the nominees for ‘La Casa de los Famosos México’ 2024?
Scan the QR code that appears on the screen during the galas and pre-galas, or go directly to www.lacasadelosfamososmexico.tv/vota.
